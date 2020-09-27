Group hosts annual Diaper Dash 5K, diaper drop-off

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A local group is trying to do its part during National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Pregnancy Helpline of Madison hosted its sixth annual Diaper Dash 5K in Fitchburg on Saturday morning.

The 5K run/wall went virtual this year, but the community diaper drop-off was still in-person.

The group’s director said they have seen a dramatic increase in families needing diapers during the pandemic.

Pregnancy Helpline also met its $15,000 fundraising goal. Last year, they gave away more than 148,000 diapers to Madison-area families.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.