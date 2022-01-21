Group holds fair maps rallies across Wisconsin

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Volunteers with the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition rallied in cities across the state Friday.

Last November, the state Supreme Court issued a least changes framework to analyze new legislative maps in Wisconsin.

The coalition organized Friday’s rallies to call for an end to gerrymandering and to listen to the rule of law rather than politicians when it comes to redistricting maps.

“Now with the least changes, the Supreme Court is basically saying we’ll have to endure unconstitutional maps for the next 10 years,” Carlene Bechen from the coalition said. “Well, we won’t stand for it.”

Organizers said the rallies also demonstrate how important fair courts are in the redistricting fight.

Madison’s rally on the steps of the Capitol drew several dozen people.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.