Group holds candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Indivisible Madison hosted a candlelight vigil Sunday night in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The vigil was held in front of the Federal Court House.

120 N Henry St, Madison WI We’ll reflect on the enormous legacy left to us by RBG and use the inspiration of her life and leadership to fire up our own action. Masks required. *Electric candles provided.* pic.twitter.com/Q2VdHMy0Sv — Indivisible Madison (@IndivisMadison) September 20, 2020

According to a tweet, the group wanted to “reflect on the enormous legacy left to us by [Ginsburg] and use the inspiration of her life and leadership to fire up our own action.”

The group provided electric candles and required that attendees wear masks.

