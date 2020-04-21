Group creates counter-protest to planned anti-Safer at Home protest

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Safer At Home Rally Facebook page

MADISON, Wis. — A Facebook group has created a counter-protest in response to the planned anti-Safer at Home protest on Friday.

The Safer At Home Rally will take place on social media Saturday and Sunday. Although the group began in Wisconsin, the organizers said they would “love to see everyone showing support and compassion for their fellow citizens, cheering on the health care workers putting their health on the line for us, and demonstrating our dedication to protecting the medically vulnerable” regardless of where you live.

To participate in the Safer At Home Rally, organizers have recommended the following:

Make your posts shareable so everyone can see them.

Use a hashtag such as #SupportSaferAtHomeWI, #SupportGovEvers, #WIFlattenTheCurve, #SaferAtHome, #SavingLives or #YouAreWhyIStayHome.

Posting a video in support of health care workers, telling others about a medically vulnerable loved one you are protecting or sharing a picture of your family holding a sign.

The group said posts can be serious or funny in tone, so long as those who participate “make your voice heard.”

Protesters against the Safer at Home order were at multiple rallies over the weekend, including one outside the State Capitol on Sunday.

Interest in the upcoming Wisconsin Freedom Rally calling for a reopening of the state exploded after Gov. Tony Evers extended the order until May 26.

An organizer of the event posted online that the permit to rally has been denied, but that the event is still happening anyway.

A UW Health doctor told News 3 Now the decision to reopen the state “needs to be made with science and data, not emotion.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments