Groundbreaking held for expansion, renovation of Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Health Services held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center expansion and renovation project.

The event marked the start of a $66.9 million construction project to transform the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center into a statewide resource for intensive mental health services. Currently, the facility only serves boys, but its programming will become available to girls once the project is complete.

“We’re very excited about the ability to provide as much treatment as possible to Wisconsin’s kids here in Wisconsin,” DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “The alternative when we don’t have enough rooms at facilities like this is often kids do end up needing to receive treatment out-of-state, and that’s not good for them, that’s not good for their families.”

The project is expected to be completed over the next three years.

