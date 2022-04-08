Groundbreaking held for Black Business Hub in south Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A groundbreaking ceremony Friday marked the beginning of the construction phase of the Black Business Hub on Madison’s south side.

The facility is an effort by the Urban League of Greater Madison to incubate, accelerate and network diverse businesses and entrepreneurs.

“The Urban League will create a new pipeline of businesses not only to serve south Madison but also to serve Dane County and the region as a whole,” Dr. Ruben Anthony, Jr., the group’s president and CEO, said. “Because of your investment and because of your support, the Urban League will have the ability to provide greater access to capital.”

The hub is also aimed at creating jobs, generating wealth, incubating new ideas and nurturing Black entrepreneurship. The four-story, 76,000-square-foot facility is set to open at the end of the year, according to the Urban League’s website.

