Grocery stores install glass barrier between cashier and customer for protection

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MILTON, Wis.– Some grocery stores around Wisconsin are taking extra precautions to keep employees and customers safe while shopping amid the spread of the coronavirus.



When customers check out at Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly in both Milton and Edgerton, they’ll be greeted by the cashier through a glass barrier.

Owner Jason Cowley installed the glass to better protect employees and customers from those who could be sick.

“It’s a nice barrier, so if either (the customer or the employee) feels more protected while they’re here, that’s out goal at least,” Cowley said. “Do everything we can for both.”

Cowley said both customers and employees have had positive responses to the glass barrier, and there is potential for the barriers to stick around, even after this phase passes.

