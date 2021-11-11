Gregory M. “Greg” Virnig

by Obituaries

Sun Prairie – Gregory M. “Greg” Virnig, Jr., age 74, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Grancare Nursing Home in Fond du Lac.

He was born on April 26, 1947, in Madison, to Gregory and Florene (Furey) Virnig.

Greg graduated from Central High School in 1966. He furthered his education at MATC in printing. Greg was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in 1967 and 1968. Greg was very proud of his service with the U.S. Army. He was a member of VFW Post No. 8483. After his service, he returned to his employment with Webcrafters, Inc., where he worked for 44 years, retiring in 2010. Greg married Suzanne Lund-Virnig on June 27, 2012.

Greg was a very generous person and friendly to everyone, even strangers. He was a fun-loving person who enjoyed joking around and sharing stories. Greg made it his mission in life to make people laugh and smile.

Greg’s passions and hobbies included fishing, dancing, socializing, and do-it-yourself projects at home. He also enjoyed gardening and canning with his wife, Suzanne. Greg was an avid fisherman and loved taking annual fishing trips to Canada with his family. He and his wife also enjoyed traveling together to various places and other trips with family. Greg loved watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Watching NASCAR racing was another enjoyment for Greg, with #6, Mark Martin, being his favorite.

Greg enjoyed a life full of laughter and love. He is greatly missed and loved by his family and friends.

Greg is survived by the love of his life, wife, Suzanne; children, John, Thomas and Cindy; two grandchildren; step-children, Jenny (Brian) Diggs and Jeremy (Marissa) Lund; and step-grandchild, Raiden.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

A special thanks to the Grancare Nursing and Rehab Center and staff in Fond du Lac for making Greg comfortable and for the wonderful care they provided. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for their care.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.