Gregory J. Bystol

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Gregory J. Bystol, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Sept. 25, 1953, in Dodgeville, Wis., the son of Oscar and Norma (Whitford) Bystol.

Gregory graduated from East High School in 1971. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for MATC, where he retired with over 25 years of service.

Gregory loved being in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed listening to country music and dancing. He loved his grandkids and would do anything with them. He especially enjoyed cheering them on at their sporting events. He also enjoyed spending time with his grand dogs, Cash and Harley.

Gregory is survived by his son, Kurt Bystol; daughter, Staci Bystol; two granddaughters, Greenly Williams and Lorraine Flanigan; two grandsons, Jordy Williams and Dallyn Williams; five sisters, Connie (Rom) Bobesku, Carolyn (Jerry) Holler, Rita (Richard) Paulson, Dianne Young and Gaylene (Tony) Green; sister-in-law, Mary Lu Bystol; brother, James (Jean) Bystol; and many nieces, nephews and extended friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Joe Whitford; aunt, Elaine Maloney; and two brothers, Harley Bystol and Jeff Whitford.

A private family service will be held. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.