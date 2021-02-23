Gregory “Greg” P. Staskal

Gregory P. Staskal, 74, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25th at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Jessica Graham & Pastor Rick McDermott officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, also on Thursday, February 25th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Due to current state & health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Greg was born on December 27, 1946 to Jefferson & Ruth Ann (Loney) Staskal in Prairie du Chien, WI. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1965. He married Jane M. Slater on March 28, 1980 at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. He worked at General Motors in Janesville, WI for 9 years and later worked as an assistant manager for Farm and Fleet in Platteville, WI for over 30 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Greg enjoyed fishing, hunting, WWII model planes, an avid gun collector and dealer but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Greg is survived by a daughter, Tina Staskal of Platteville, WI; 4 step-children: Ann (Roby) Dunn of Hampton, GA, John (Vicky) Bray of Avoca, WI, Karen (Tad) Niemeyer and Susan Simon both of Cuba City, WI; a sister, Sandy (Dave) Hein; 3 brothers: Redgie Staskal, Steven (Betty) Staskal and Lynn (Cherie) Staskal; his good friend, Bart Whitaker; his beloved dog & loyal companion, Honey; 13 grandchildren; along with many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jane (August 19, 2018), a son, Shawn Staskal, a niece, Marcy Staskal, a sister-in-law, Melly Staskal, an uncle, Sylvester Staskal and a grandson, Casey Bass.

