Gregory “Greg” C. Piazza

FITCHBURG, WI/FERNDALE, MICHIGAN – Gregory C. “Greg” Piazza, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Waterford Place in Fitchburg of natural causes and complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on April 16, 1951, in Madison, Wis., the son of Russell Piazza and Rita (Intravaia) Piazza.

Greg graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1969, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State University, and his MBA from the University of Michigan. He later attended massage school and opened a holistic therapy and arts business. Trying to find his niche and having an interest in cooking and baking, he attended culinary school and, later, barber college. Prior to retirement, Greg worked as a grants writer and fundraiser in Michigan for many years.

He was an avid reader of many genres but particularly enjoyed mysteries. An author in his own right, he wrote and subsequently published two books on the architectural history of Palmer Park in Detroit, Michigan. Greg had an encyclopedic mind and remembered events and information in detail. He had an amazing green thumb, especially growing prize-winning roses. Prior to his illness, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his friends, especially their monthly dinner clubs.

Greg is survived by three sisters, Margaret (Roderick) Birrenkott, Fitchburg; Ann (Bill) Haymaker, Madison, and Nancy Schultz, Sauk City; and brother, Chris Piazza, Middleton, as well as nieces, nephews and longtime friends in Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.

Immediate family will gather for a funeral service at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. We welcome and invite any other family and friends wishing to view the service do so via LIVE STREAM by visiting Greg’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast Link at 11 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Greg with a contribution in his name, the family suggests donations to the UW Foundation Movement Disorders and Parkinson’s Disease Fund – 132583823 via the link https://secure.supportuw.org/give Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

