Gregory Edwin Ehr

MADISON – Gregory Edwin Ehr, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton.

Greg was born on Feb. 4, 1929, in Milwaukee, the son of Edwin C. and Helen (Hervey) Ehr.

Greg worked on farms, most of his career. After retirement he was best known for his love of visiting, gentle nature, sense of humor and quick wit.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley; stepfather, Jack Burns; and cousins, Bruce Ehr and Father Giles Soyka, O.F.M. Cap.

A graveside service will be held at 10am at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Special thanks to Care Wisconsin, Harmony House of Madison, Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center and Agrace HospiceCare.

