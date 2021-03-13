Gregory D. “Greggo” Olson

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

MADISON – Gregory D. “Greggo” Olson, age 66, of Madison, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in La Crosse, the son of Marvin and Lois (Wettlaufer) Olson. He graduated from Verona High School in 1972.

Gregg was a talented abstract artist, creating art from found objects. Metal detecting was a passion and he was a member of the Four Lakes Metal Detector Club. Gregg never lost his child-like wonder. He enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. He was an avid Packers and NASCAR fan. Gregg worked for UW Hospital in Madison for over 40 years, primarily as a patient escort. This was his true calling, as he was able to provide reassurance and a smile to anyone during their hospital stay. He loved his job and his co-workers. After retiring, he continued to volunteer as a patient escort at the hospital. He truly enjoyed time spent at his uncle, Millard Wettlaufer, Jr.’s farm in Arcadia and time with family.

Gregg is survived by his siblings, Cindy (Jim) Hannem, Dennis (Annie Klein) Olson and Daniel (Judith Caldwell) Olson-Caldwell; niece, Kelsey (Zack) Riddle; and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.