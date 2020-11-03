Gregory A. “Wick” Wickersham

Monticello, WI – Gregory A. “Wick” Wickersham, age 65, passed away at his home on Monday, November 2, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer with his wife and daughters at his side.

Greg was born on March 17, 1955 in Monroe to his parents Robert Wickersham and Carol Jelle. He graduated from New Glarus High School in 1973. Greg owned and operated his own excavating business G.W. Digging for many years and also worked in construction with Popp Excavating and Capitol Underground. On January 14, 1989 he married Patricia (Ostby) Klitzke. Greg was a talented craftsman, which he demonstrated through his home he built in the country in 2002. He also loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, and spending time on the water. Greg also enjoyed making homemade wine, and sharing a glass of wine or a beer with friend and family. He will be remembered for his big heart, and willingness to always lend a hand to others accompanied by a big smile. Overall, he loved his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandson. Our memories of Greg will be cherished in our hearts and he will be greatly missed.

Greg is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Valerie (Dale Miller) Klitzke and Cassie (Joe Crombie) Wickersham, grandson Bode Miller, aunt Marietha Jelle, and sister Amy (Thomas) Nyland Schmook. His is further survived by the Jelle cousins, godson Randy Goecks, the Ostby and Klitzke families, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Carol and Ken Nyland, aunts and uncles Lennys and Willis Luchsinger, Obert Jelle, Carol and Alster Jelle, and Sharon and Fritz Durst, father-in-law LaVerne Ostby, and sister-in-law Corrine Ostby.

A public celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

