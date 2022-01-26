Greg Gard to wear pink shoes in support of his mom’s battle with cancer

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is always proud to take part in Coaches vs. Cancer week, but this year it hits closer to home.

“For her I wanted to do that…” Pink shoes for Greg Gard and pink laces for the rest of the #Badgers. All to show support for Coach Gard’s mother who’s battling breast cancer.#CoachesVsCancer #SuitsAndSneakers Week👟 pic.twitter.com/rWI5QmKd8a — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 26, 2022



Greg Gard will wear pink shoes, while his staff and players will have pink laces this week in support of Coach Gard’s mom, Connie, who is battling breast cancer.

UP NEXT:

#11 Wisconsin travels to Nebraska on Thursday. Game time is set for 4:00 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.