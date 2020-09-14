Green Party demands Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on access

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Green Party’s candidates for president and vice president are demanding that the Wisconsin Supreme Court rule immediately to have them placed on the state’s ballot.

The state’s highest court on Thursday ordered a halt to the mailing of all absentee ballots while it considers a legal challenge brought by Green presidential candidate Howie Hawkins and his running mate Angela Walker.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked twice on whether they should be placed on the ballot. Hawkins said the court should rule Monday to have him put on the ballot.

In a separate suit, Rapper Kanye West is also trying to be put on the Wisconsin ballot. A judge ruled Friday that West was correctly left off the presidential ballot in the key swing state of Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.