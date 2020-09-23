Green Lake County woman dies in house fire

Brandon Arbuckle

PRINCETON, Wis. — One woman is dead after a house fire in Green Lake County on Saturday morning.

Green Lake County dispatchers received a call for a report of a house fire on 131 West Main St. in Princeton shortly after 7 a.m., according to the news release.

The Princeton Fire Department and emergency medical services were paged as Princeton police and Green Lake County deputies responded to the fire.

An officer who arrived on scene reported seeing flames coming from a basement window and heavy smoke near the back of the house, the release said.

Soon after arriving, the officer discovered a woman was still inside the home. The release said the officer and a responding firefighter entered the front of the home “on their stomach in zero visibility attempting to locate the female.”

The Princeton Fire Rescue Team later found 92-year-old Joyce Des Jardins. She was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to the fire, according to the Green Lake County coroner.

The fire was extinguished at about 8 a.m., and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the rest of the family.

Officials said the fire was listed as accidental and caused by “candle-related materials.”

The Fond Du Lac County Rapid Intervention Team and fire departments from Ripon, Markesan, Montello, Neshkoro, Grand River and Green Lake helped at the scene to prevent the home from being a total loss.

