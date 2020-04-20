Green Lake County officials find body of 42-year-old man in lake

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

KINGSTON, Wis. — Green Lake County officials found the body of a 42-year-old man in a lake Sunday.

According to a news release from the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a request from Beaver Dam police to find a man who was known to be fishing in the Kingston area on Saturday.

The release said a deputy found the man’s vehicle at Spring Lake Park in the village of Kingston at around 12:30 p.m.

Officials asked for assistance from fire departments, water rescue and emergency medical services after they were unable to find anyone. The release said rescue units later found the victim face down in a lake near his overturned skiff and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Green Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jacob D. Friede, of Beaver Dam.

An investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.