Green County to move location for COVID-19 community testing site

MONROE, Wis. — The COVID-19 community testing site in Green County will have a new location starting Monday.

The site will be moved to 628 West 10 ½ St. in Monroe, according to the news release.

The new site will offer indoor drive-thru testing and continue to be open three days a week during the following times:

Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who need to be tested are encouraged to sign up online in advance through the Green County Public Health website.

Health officials have asked anyone who gets tested to stay in their car. Anyone ages 5 to 17 will also be required to have a parent or legal guardian with them to give consent for the test.

Testing will be available while supplies last.

