Green County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen SUV likely headed for Madison

YORK, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an SUV that was stolen Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Green County dispatchers received a report of two armed men who stole a Chevrolet Equinox from a home near the intersection of State Highway 39 and County Trunk J in the township of York.

The sheriff’s department was sent to secure the area with the help of Wisconsin State Patrol and New Glarus police.

The SUV has since left the scene and has not been found at this time.

Deputies said the two men who stole the vehicle are likely headed toward the Madison area. Authorities were unable to provide a description of the men.

Officials said none of the people involved are Green County residents, including the vehicle’s owner. Authorities do not know what their reason was for being at the home.

Detectives believe the theft was targeted and that there is no danger to the community, as the two men are believed to have left the area.

Officials said they have received conflicting information about the incident from the vehicle’s owner and witnesses. An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

