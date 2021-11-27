Green County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man who allegedly tried to flee

by Kyle Jones

MT. PLEASANT, Wis. – Green County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday who allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop.

Officers stopped Levi Rundle, 25, of Albany just before 1:30 a.m. in the W3200 block of County Highway EE. Rundle allegedly tried to drive away from officers but was stopped again.

Rundle was arrested on charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, knowingly fleeing an officer, OWI – first offense, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

He was also cited for speeding and reckless endangerment.

Rundle was taken to the Green County Jail.

