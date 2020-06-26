Green County man sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, WIS. – A Green County man was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Darrin Demrow, 41, of Brodhead, pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 16.

Officials said Demrow was arrested last November after he purchased over 100 grams of methamphetamine in Texas and drove the drugs back to his home.

The release said an investigation found that prior to his arrest, Demrow received seven mail packages from Texas that likely contained methamphetamine. Federal agents searched and seized one of those packages in August.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge found that Demrow was a danger to society based on his lengthy criminal history, which included prior felony convictions for burglary, domestic abuse, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.

