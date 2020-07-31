Green County Humane Society to receive 17 adorable, out-of-state dogs

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. — Green County will receive 17 dogs from Alabama this Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the Green County Humane Society is offering adoption applications on its website.

This Saturday we will welcome 17 rescue dogs to our facility from Birmingham, Alabama. We wanted to show them off early… Posted by Green County Humane Society on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Once an application is completed, the Humane Society said it will respond with available appointment times starting Sunday, Aug. 2.

