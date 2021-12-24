One man killed, another injured when truck rolls over into field in Green Co.

by Jaymes Langrehr

TOWN OF ALBANY, Wis. — Authorities in Green County say one man was killed and another injured after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The Green County Sheriff’s Department says deputies, Albany EMS, Green County EMS, and the Albany Fire Department responded to the area near W2300 County Highway EE just before 4 a.m. Friday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Authorities say their initial investigation determined a 1999 Ford Ranger was headed east on Highway EE when it drove into the gravel ditch on the south side of the road, before overcorrecting and ending up in the ditch on the north side of the road. The truck then went down an embankment and rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof.

One man was declared dead at the scene as a result of his injuries, while another man was found in the field and taken to Monroe Clinic Hospital by Albany EMS.

Officials have not yet identified the man who died.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department helped reconstruct the crash scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Green County Sheriff’s Department.

