Green County deputies release name of Brodhead man killed in motorcycle crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MAGNOLIA, Wis. — A 23-year-old Brodhead man is dead following a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Green County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of State Highway 104 and English Settlement Road at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed that a pickup truck had been driving northbound on the highway and began to turn left when a motorcycle coming from the other direction had struck the rear passenger side of the truck.

The release said Devin Manley had been ejected from his motorcycle and was struck by a vehicle that was driving behind the truck. He was later found dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, Kevin Kienzle, 63, of Dyersville, Iowa, did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle behind the truck, Heather Adams, 38, of Brooklyn, also did not have any injuries.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours as a result of the accident.

