Green County deputies arrest two after theft of rifle, gun parts, ammunition

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Green County deputies arrested two suspects after a report of an active theft Tuesday around 3:10 a.m. on the 200 block of Third Avenue in New Glarus.

According to a release, there was an active theft in progress from an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway. Prior to the arrival, the suspects left the scene in a pickup truck.

The release said after an investigation the suspects had stolen a semi-automatic rifle, several gun parts and a large amount of ammunition from the vehicle.

At 3:36 a.m., Monroe Police Department officers saw a pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle used in the New Glarus theft. When officers contacted the pickup truck multiple people left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Two of the subjects were arrested on suspicion of theft of a firearm, Jayden J. G. Rodriguez, 18, Monroe, and Luke F. Johnson, 17, Albany.

