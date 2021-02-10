Green Co. to hold vaccination clinic on Monday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Kay Nietfeld A nurse prepares a syringe with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 disease during the employee vaccination program at the Bethel Hospital in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. A total of 66 employees will be vaccinated at the hospital with the first the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine.

MONROE, Wis. — Green County residents currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine can now register for a vaccination appointment at the county’s clinic scheduled for Monday.

The clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower level of the Green County Government Services Building. Due to limited vaccine supply, patients looking to get vaccinated will have to wait until the county’s next clinic once appointments for Monday’s clinic are filled.

Patients can schedule a vaccine appointment on the county’s website.

Frontline health care workers, police and fire personnel, and adults aged 65 and older are currently eligible for vaccination under the state’s latest guidance. More detailed information about vaccine eligibility is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website.

Individuals will need to provide a form of identification with their date of birth at the time of vaccination.

Any residents without internet access who are looking to schedule an appointment can have a family member or loved one schedule an appointment for them. If scheduling an appointment online is not an option, patients can make an appointment by calling the Green County Health Department at 608-328-9390.

