Green Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies Brodhead man killed in crash last week

by Kyle Jones

BRODHEAD, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the name of the man killed in a crash last week.

Jacob Riley, 25, of Brodhead died due to injuries sustained when he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a semi-truck on March 31. The incident was reported around 7:40 a.m. on Highway 104 north of County Highway A, between Brodhead and Albany.

RELATED: Brodhead man killed in crash on slushy Green Co. highway Thursday morning, sheriff’s office says

Officials said Riley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old man from Westby, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.