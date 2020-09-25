Green Co. officials ask public to follow public health guidelines as COVID-19 cases more than double since start of August

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (green), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MADISON, Wis. — Green County has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of August, bringing the county’s total case count to 476, which is more than double the total amount of cases reported up until August.

In a news release, county leaders urged the public to follow public health measures like wearing a mask around people from outside of your home, avoiding gatherings with people you don’t live with and social distancing.

At the start of August, Green County had only confirmed 201 cases since the start of the pandemic. Since the start of August, however, health officials have confirmed an additional 275 COVID-19 cases.

“Over the past 6 months we have all had aspects of our lives upended in order to keep this virus at bay. This has undoubtedly been a difficult time for many of us, and at times it may feel too overwhelming to keep up with the preventative measures that help keep us safe. However, these preventative measures are what’s going to help all of us in the long run,” the statement reads. “Limiting the spread of COVID-19 means that schools have the opportunity to have in person classes, employees can continue to go to work and make a living, and that residents in long term care facilities can stay well. It has become more evident now than ever before that the health of community members is connected, and we must all work together to sustain our community’s health.”

County officials also encouraged community members to turn to alternatives rather than organizing large social gatherings.

“COVID-19 does not have to be spreading at the rate that it is in Green County. During this time events and gatherings are discouraged because of the potential to spread COVID-19 among many people,” the statement reads. “Consider alternative ways to connect with others or celebrate; and recognize the impacts that a large gathering could have on the people who attend, and others in the community. Our actions can directly impact the health of others.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.