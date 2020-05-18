Green Co. lifts local safer at home order, stresses importance of continued safety measures

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Public Health Department has lifted its local safer at home order that was put in place after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide order.

The order goes into effect immediately.

According to a news release, the Green County District Attorney’s office and the county’s Corporation Counsel advised that the emergency order may not be enforceable due to county ordinances.

“While the order has been lifted, the virus is still here,” Green County Health Department Director RoAnn Warden said. “Numbers locally and in Wisconsin continue to grow. We strongly encourage everyone to follow recommended best practices for individuals, businesses, and community groups.”

Warden said residents can help keep themselves and others safe by frequently washing hands, maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a face mask in public, avoiding large group gatherings and staying home when sick, among other things.

More information and advice about maintaining safety as the county reopens can be found here.

