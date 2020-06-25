Green Bay police searching for missing children

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help with finding two children who have gone missing.

Police said Syrenity Seppel, 1, and Sylis Seppel, 4, are believed to be with 23-year-old MacKenzie Giltner. Officials said the three are likely travelling in a white 2012 Ford Focus with the Wisconsin license plate 667WCG.

Those with information on the children’s whereabouts are encouraged to call local law enforcement or Green Bay police at 920-448-3208.