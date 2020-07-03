Green Bay Packers share insights on safety plan, season ticket holder process for anticipated 2020 season

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo by Flickr user Jeramey Jannene

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are working on a plan to accommodate season ticket holders if the team is allowed to host fans at Lambeau Field during the 2020 season.

While details are still in the works, Mark Murphy, president and CEO of the Packers organization, said changes will likely include limited capacity, mandatory social distancing and requiring masks.

“If we are able to host fans, the special experience to which we are all accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different,” Murphy said in a message to season ticket holders. “Fans attending games will need to adhere to new precautionary policies and procedures at the stadium.”

Because of limited capacity, season ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats will not necessarily be able to reserve tickets.

Murphy said season ticket holders will be asked to opt in or opt out for the chance to reserve tickets this year. Ticket holders who chose to opt out can either have their 2020 payment refunded or put toward their 2021 payment.

More information about the team’s plan for the 2020 season is expected in the future.

