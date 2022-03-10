Green Bay Packers raise $65.8 million with latest stock sale

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ most recent stock sale generated nearly $66 million, the organization announced Thursday.

The sixth stock sale in franchise history saw 179,482 people buy more than 198,000 shares between Nov. 16 and Feb. 25 at $300 per share. Of the people who bought shares, about 17 percent came from Wisconsin, with 8 percent of the shares being sold in California, 5 percent in Texas, 5 percent in Illinois, 4 percent in Florida and 3 percent in New York.

An additional 3,500 shares were sold to people in Canada.

“We were very pleased with the enthusiastic response from our fans during the recent stock offering,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement Thursday. “Their support is a critical component of our ability to continue enhancing the fan experience and investing in Lambeau Field.”

The Packers plan to use the funds to pay for construction projects around the stadium, including upgrades to the concourse and new video boards.

This was the latest chance for Packers fans to “own” a part of the team, with the most recent sale coming in 2011, which raised $67.4 million for Lambeau Field renovations and expansion.

