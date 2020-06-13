Green Bay Packers Pro Shop, closed by virus, set to reopen

Associated Press by Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop is scheduled to reopen with new safeguards in place to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Precautionary measures for Monday’s 10 a.m. start include social distancing, closed fitting rooms and hand sanitizer at entrances and check-out registers.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that plastic barriers are in place at the checkout registers and the area will be wiped down after each guest completes their purchase.

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total amount to 22,518 in the state.

Two additional deaths were reported, for a total of 691 since the start of the pandemic.

