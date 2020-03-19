Green Bay Packers cancel Tailgate Tour

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced its “Tailgate Tour” has been canceled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 15th annual tour was scheduled to travel to La Crosse, Madison and Milwaukee from May 15-17.

The Packers have canceled their 15th annual 'Tailgate Tour,’ which had been scheduled for May 15-17 in La Crosse, Madison and Milwaukee. The team said it was canceled "as part of the collective effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19." It was supposed… https://t.co/LSZWBT47xk — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 19, 2020

The Packers released a statement that said:

“While the team is disappointed to have to make this difficult decision, the Packers will still be supporting the nonprofit organizations that were set to benefit from the tour: Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The Packers will donate $25,000 to each organization in support of their worthy causes.”

If you already purchased ticket to the tailgate tour you may click on the event links below for refund information.

La Crosse

Madison

Milwaukee

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments