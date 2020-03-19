Green Bay Packers cancel Tailgate Tour
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced its “Tailgate Tour” has been canceled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The 15th annual tour was scheduled to travel to La Crosse, Madison and Milwaukee from May 15-17.
The Packers released a statement that said:
“While the team is disappointed to have to make this difficult decision, the Packers will still be supporting the nonprofit organizations that were set to benefit from the tour: Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The Packers will donate $25,000 to each organization in support of their worthy causes.”
If you already purchased ticket to the tailgate tour you may click on the event links below for refund information.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.