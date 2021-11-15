Green Bay Packers announce stock sale to begin this week

by Jaymes Langrehr

GREEN BAY — Fans of the Green Bay Packers have another chance to call themselves an owner this week.

The organization announced Monday they will hold another stock sale, the sixth in team history, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 16.

The Packers say they plan to sell 300,000 shares at $300 apiece, plus additional handling fees. The sale is limited to people in the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and there will be a limit of 200 shares per person. That limit includes any shares bought in the 1997-1998 and 2011-2012 stock sales.

People interested in buying shares can do so online with credit cards, debit cards, or electronic bank transfers. Purchases can also be made with personal checks via mail.

The Packers say more details about the stock sale will be released Tuesday morning once the sale starts.

As always, people interested in buying Packers stock should know it is not “stock” in the common sense of the term — the team is under no obligation to repay the amount the buyer pays for the stock, and people holding shares do not receive dividends or tax deductions.

The current stock sale will continue until February 25, 2022.

More information on the stock sale will be available on the team’s official website.

