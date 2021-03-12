Green Bay mayor calls GOP hearing ‘Stalinist show trial’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says a legislative committee hearing attended only by Republicans that featured testimony from invited conservative critics of how his city ran the November election was a “Stalinist show trial and a three-ring circus.”

Genrich told WLUK-TV on Thursday that neither he nor any city employees were invited to the Assembly Campaign and Elections hearing held at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The Democratic Genrich defends how Green Bay ran the election and is dismissing calls from some Republican lawmakers that he resign.

