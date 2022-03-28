Green Bay loses out on 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit

by Kyle Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers lost to the Lions on the field the last time they played, and on Monday they lost off the field as well.

Detroit was selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft, winning out over Green Bay and Washington, D.C.

In a statement, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy expressed his disappointment at not being selected but said he remains optimistic that Green Bay will host the event in the future.

“We will continue to work with Discover Green Bay and our other partners in the effort to update our bid details,” Murphy said. “The NFL Draft would draw fans to the area from around the country and proudly display the NFL’s storied history to football fans around the world.”

Green Bay has never hosted the NFL Draft, however, the event was held at the Schroeder Hotel in Milwaukee in 1940. That year, the Packers selected halfback Hal Van Every with the ninth pick in the first round. Detroit has never hosted an NFL Draft.

This year’s event is set to be held in Las Vegas beginning April 28. The 2023 Draft will be held in Kansas City

