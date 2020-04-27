Green Bay beef production facility temporarily closing to slow spread of coronavirus

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — JBS USA announced Sunday the temporary closure of its Green Bay beef production facility to help slow community spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, JBS USA said it remains in partnership and consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Brown County Health and Human Services Department.

The release said the company will advise its Green Bay team members to follow Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Order while the plant is closed.

The Wisconsin DHS reported 776 cases in Brown County on Sunday. At least 189 cases were linked to JBS Packerland, county officials said Friday.

Statewide, Wisconsin is closing in on 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

