Green Alert issued for veteran not seen since Thursday morning

A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran last seen in Madison on Thursday.

According to the Alert, Jeffrey Irvin Jr. left his home at 5:45 a.m. Thursday for his job, but hasn’t been seen since. He last spoke with his family at 10:15 p.m.

Irvin is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. The 34-year-old left in a Black Acura TL with Wisconsin plate number 10637LE. The car has a blue line painted across the front.

Irvin is a combat veteran, and has mentioned suicide in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Madison Police Department at 608-243-0500.

