Missing veteran found, Green Alert cancelled

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have made contact with a missing veteran after issuing a Green Alert Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Baraboo Police Department said 35-year-old Sean D. Hitchcock was last seen in Madison last week. They issued a follow up message around 2:30 p.m. Thursday saying they have made contact with Hitchcock.

Police did not say what condition they found Hitchcock in.

According to a news release, he had not been in contact with his family or VA resources in more than a week.

