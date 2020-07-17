Green Alert quickly canceled after missing veteran found safe

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SHULLSBURG, Wis. — A Green Alert has been canceled after a missing veteran was found safe Thursday.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said Nicholas Shay Plemons, 44, was last seen in Shullsburg at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said Plemons borrowed his girlfriend’s car to drive to a gas station in Darlington but never came back.

Plemons was found minutes after the Green Alert was issued.

