Green Alert issued for missing veteran from DeForest

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Deforest Police Department

DEFOREST, Wis. — State authorities have issued a Green Alert for a U.S. military veteran who was last seen more than a week ago.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 36-year-old Steven Thistle was last heard from on St. Patrick’s Day and has not been seen since. Authorities shared the alert saying police are trying to check on his welfare.

DeForest police said they believe Thistle is traveling with his white-and-black Australian Shepard dog. The pair are believed to be traveling in a blue 2008 Toyota Scion TC two-door hatchback with Illinois license plate AG45626. The truck also has dark tinted windows.

Thistle may be traveling to Illinois or Tennessee.

The 36-year-old is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with an American flag on it and a red bandana on his head. Thistle also has a full beard and a large tattoo on his right shoulder, officials said.

Anyone who comes into contact with Thistle is asked to check on his welfare and share that information with the DeForest Police Department by calling 608-846-6756.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.