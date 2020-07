Green Alert canceled for Oconomowoc veteran who’s found safe

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A Green Alert was canceled Sunday night for a missing veteran from Oconomowoc.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Michael Daniel Elder, 39, has been found and is okay.

