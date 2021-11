Kewaskum veteran found; Green Alert canceled

by Site staff

KEWASKUM, Wis. — A Green Alert issued Tuesday for a 45-year-old veteran who had been reported missing has been canceled after the man was found.

A Green Alert had been issued for Eric John Burmeister, who had last been seen Tuesday afternoon in Kewaskum.

Officials said family and friends were concerned for his welfare.

