Green Alert issued for missing Dodge County veteran

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

HORICON, Wis. — A Green Alert has been issued for a Dodge County man who went missing early Friday morning.

Dale Vogt, 62, was last seen at about 3:15 a.m. in Horicon, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. His wife said he left his cell phone at home and walked out without telling her where he was going.

Vogt has been described as a shorter man with a slim build who was wearing a checkered-type shirt with jeans and a possible baseball cap. He also has gray hair, a gray goatee and hazel eyes.

Officials said Vogt has a history of cognitive challenges.

Those with information on the man’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Horicon Police Department at 920-485-3555.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.