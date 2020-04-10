Greater Madison Chamber president says unemployment indicator, full economic impact of coronavirus still unknown

MADISON, Wis. — More than two weeks into the Safer at Home order and the impact it’s had on the economy is apparent.

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon said right now, a person can tell from the unemployment numbers. Many Madison businesses have had to do layoffs and furloughs.

“I think businesses have always thrived in a state of stability, and I can’t think of a more unstable time,” Brandon said.

The chamber is trying to help where it can, both by analyzing the impact for themselves and policymakers and by giving hands-on assistance with grant applications.

The chamber is also watching to coordinate how businesses can reopen once the order is lifted, trying to find a systematic, thoughtful process that can ensure success.

Brandon said it’s important that the first businesses to open have enough money and a steady supply chain. They are also looking for industries that will promote continued success, such as childcare, and making sure they will be supported to further support others.

“Reopening will become the moment where we are truly able to assess who can reopen, who has the ability to reopen, who didn’t survive through this relief phase,” he said. “And that’s when you’ll really be able to see the toll this has taken on the economy.”

Through this, he said there are signs of hope in the business community.

“I see businesses not only finding ways to be helpful, not only to the community at large, but our first responders to our healthcare workers, to their own employees,” he said.

Brandon said there are ways for some to help support the economy. He said those with disposable income should spend the money locally where they can.

“There are restaurants and retail stores that are hanging on by their fingernails right now and just ordering that one meal makes a difference,” he said.

