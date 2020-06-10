Great Wolf Lodge to reopen with COVID-19 prevention measures in place

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Great Wolf Lodge announced Wednesday that the resort will open on June 30 with a set of coronavirus-prevention measures in place.

In order to allow guests to follow proper social distancing guidelines, the resort’s capacity will be limited to 50%, according to a news release. The resort will have markers throughout the area to help guests properly distance themselves from others.

“The health, safety and well being of our guests, pack members and community has long been our guiding principle at Great Wolf Lodge,” Chief Executive Officer for Great Wolf Resorts Murray Hennessy said. “We have been working to develop and implement comprehensive reopening plans based on guidance and protocols recommended by the government and CDC, and we’re excited to get families back to having fun with confidence because of the new safeguards we put into place across our resorts.”

According to the release, Great Wolf Lodge has worked with medical and sanitation experts to come up with a plan to make sure the water park, restaurants, rooms and lobby are properly cleaned for guests’ safety.

In addition to signage indicating proper spacing for social distancing, all rooms will be cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants, hand sanitizer stations will be spread throughout the hotel, contactless payment will be emphasized wherever possible and food vendors will offer more remote ordering options.

Great Wolf Lodge officials said all staff members will undergo wellness and temperature checks before reporting to work. Anyone showing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be sent home. Staff members will also be required to wear masks in areas where social distancing may be difficult, the release said.

