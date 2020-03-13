Great Wolf Lodge temporarily closes, Wisconsin Dells prepares for coronavirus

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.– Great Wolf Lodge announced it will temporarily close their resort beginning March 15 through April 2 as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

“While we’ve had no reported cases of COVID-19 and the CDC states there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs, after carefully reviewing the large gathering guidelines from government officials we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to close all of our resorts,” Rachel Lenoci said in a statement.



The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau has not been advised of extensive cancellations or an alarming drop-off of visits. The Bureau is encouraging travelers to stay up to date with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Spokesperson Leah Hauck.

Wild Fun Zone, a video arcade, is taking precaution by wiping down game more often, according to an employee Dale Warner.

Warner said it’s quieter than usual in the Dells right now.

“It’s very unusual. I mean, it usually gets busier. There’s more college students, people with family and kids, but it’s been a lot. We’ve seen a decline,” Warner said.

Jason Grulke brought his family to the Dells for a wrestling tournament, but it as canceled.

“We had doubts about coming, but it was officially on until about 2:30 p.m. yesterday,” Grulke said. “Everybody should just wash their hands.”

