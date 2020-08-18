‘Great things can start anew when something bad happens’: Wisconsin man helps clean up Cedar Rapids storm damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — “It just hit,” said Marlene Hill, “and you couldn’t see [anything] except what was hitting the house.”

“The wind was blowing so hard that the trees were looking like this,” waving her cane back and forth in front of her.

More than a week after a derecho blew through the Cedar Rapids area, half-fallen trees, blown-out farms and knocked down streets signs are common sights to behold.

National non-profit Eight Days of Hope is among the groups volunteering its time to help put the town back together and assist homeowners like Hill, who needed several trees knocked down — trees she said were planted over the past five decades since she moved into her Willowbrook Drive home in 1968.

“It’s something that if you wake up in the morning,” Hill said, “you knew that this land belonged to God and not to me.”

By Monday night, volunteers had already knocked down two of the three trees standing in Hill’s front lawn.

Joel Meyer, leading a group of three volunteers Tuesday morning, helped take down the third. He said the goal was to get the tree’s momentum going toward the street, with the tree having lost more than 25 feet of height during the storm’s winds and rains.

“I don’t know how they got my name, but they’ve truly been a godsend,” Hill said.

A native of Minnesota and current Wisconsin resident, Meyer said he made the trip to Cedar Rapids to pay it forward after a cousin in Iowa made the recommendation.

“In 2008, a tornado went through my grandparents’ Iowa town, devastated everything,” Meyer said. “My grandmother died, but everyone pitched in to clean up the town. I want to come be a part of it instead of sitting on the couch and wondering who else would help.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and social justice conversations happening across the country, Meyer said now more than ever it’s critical to help out your neighbor — even if that neighbor is a state away and someone you’ve never met before.

“The definition of a neighbor should be a lot broader than who’s next door,” Meyer said. “If we could all broaden our sense of who a neighbor is then we can really fight for each other instead of against each other.”

Meyer and Hill, speaking on the porch of her white two-floor house, both agree that one day cleanup will end — “Great things can start anew when something bad happens,” Meyer puts it — and then it’ll be time to grow a new tree, one that starts off as tall as Meyer — about 5 feet — and is one day as tall as 100 feet.

“I mean, that’s how life goes,” Hill said. “If we lose a tree, we’ll plant a tree. I owe it to the next owner to be good.”

